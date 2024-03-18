James Chambers, 27

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of James Christopher Chambers on March 13, 2024. He was 27 years old. Son of James and Anne (Kilgannon) Chambers, he was born on August 19, 1996, in Yonkers, NY.

James graduated from SUNY Cortland with a bachelors in business economics in 2019. He worked as a pool renovation specialist for several years after earning his degree, striving to open his own business. James was a graduate of Monroe-Woodbury Class of 2014. As a Crusader, he was on the wrestling and football teams. James was a starting varsity football player during his junior and senior years. He started at defensive end and was on special teams. James was a fierce competitor. In his senior year, the team won the Section 9 football championship and continued on to play in the 2013 NYSPHSAA football championship.

James was recruited to play college football and played for Buffalo State. His rookie year, James was the only freshman chosen to travel and play with the team, and they won the 2014 ECAC Southwest Bowl. In 2016, James transferred to SUNY Cortland, where he played rugby, joined a fraternity, and volunteered in the Cortland community as a youth football coach. James continued to play rugby after college.

James was a rare combination of an exceptional athlete and an avid gamer. He enjoyed spending time with his friends online and loved to play Fortnite with his nephew Declan and Pokémon Go with his nephew Liam. James enjoyed camping at music festivals, going to water parks, snowboarding, paintball, and his sports teams: the Yankees, Eagles, and Rangers. James was a great friend to dogs everywhere and his rescue dog Teddy was never far. He spoiled dear Teddy almost as much as he spoiled his adoring nieces and nephews. Those who knew him well will miss his quick wit, care for those he loved, and unfaltering ability to make you laugh in any situation.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved parents, James and Anne Chambers of Monroe, NY; loving sisters and brothers in law Noreen and Liam Ahern of Carmel, NY, and Tara and Wes Shea of Monroe, NY; adoring nieces and nephews Declan (godchild), Liam, Hannah, Brendan (godchild), John, Charlie, Ryan, and Sloane; his aunts Margaret Kelly and Clare McCartney (John); first cousins Annmarie Kelly and Michael Teelan; numerous cousins here and in Ireland; friends, and very best friend and companion, his dog Teddy.

James was predeceased by his grandparents Nora Kilgannon, Ann Chambers, and Jim Chambers; his aunt Finola Chambers; as well as his niece, Eloise Marie Shea.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17M., Harriman, NY.

Interment: at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY, 10940. Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).