James Albert Paytas passed away on June 27, 2026, at Westchester Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, N.Y., at the age of 53. Born Feb. 28, 1973, in Hoboken, N.J., he was the beloved son of Patricia Borowski Paytas and the late Albert Paytas.

James worked as a manager for Pathmark Supermarkets in New Jersey, where he was known for his dedication and strong work ethic.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Patricia A. Paytas of Harriman, New York; his brother, Gregory T. Paytas, and sister-in-law, Racquel Cousins Paytas, of Brooklyn, New York; and his longtime companion, Eileen Voorhees, of Harriman, New York.

Services honoring James’s life will be private.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society of the donor’s choice.

James will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, New York 10950, (845) 782-8185.