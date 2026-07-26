Jacqueline Cedeno passed away peacefully on July 22, 2026, at Sapphire at Meadow Hill in Newburgh, N.Y. She was 87 years old. Daughter of the late Wilfred and Louise Lawrence, she was born on Dec. 1, 1939, in Grand Case, Saint Martin.

Jacqueline was a Caregiver for the Blooming Grove Day Care Center in Blooming Grove, N.Y., many years ago.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Marcel R. Cedeno and his wife, Kathleen; and Maurice Cedeno and his wife, Michelle, all of Washingtonville, N.Y.; brother, Jean Claude Lawrence of Baldwin, N.Y.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Joshua, Zander, Renee, Emily, and Carter; four great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Jacqueline was also predeceased by her husband, Daniel R. Cedeno, and son, Daniel E. Cedeno and siblings, Oger Lawrence, Herman Lawrence, Judith Duzant, and Jessica Macaluso.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y., (845) 782-8185.