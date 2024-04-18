Jack Leonard passed on April 1, 2024, in Tuscon, Ariz., at Banner University Medical Center after a serious operation on his mouth. He was at peace with himself.

Raised in Monroe, NY, he lived in many places: Middletown, NY, Haifa, Israel, and Houston, Texas, before settling in Bisbee, Ariz. Jack attended the Monroe-Woodbury school system and Orange County Community College before graduating from Albany State. Joining the air force, he attained the rank of sergeant.

Jack volunteered for over 10 years at the Bisbee Copper Queen Library bookstore where he met and became acquainted with many local residents, as well as visitors and tourists. He also volunteered as a docent for many community events over the years.

He is survived by his brother Ed and wife Sandy, along with nephews and grandnieces. He was predeceased by his parents Evaleen and Martin and his older brother Marty. He was interred according to his Baha’I beliefs in the veterans cemetery in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

For Jack, stop and say “Thank you” for what you have and “Happies on Ya!”