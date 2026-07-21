On Saturday, June 13, 2026, J. Roy McKechnie of Tuxedo, N.Y., died peacefully at his home with his beloved wife of 44 years, Barbara L. McKechnie, by his side. He was 92 and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the many others whose lives he touched in so many positive ways.

In addition to Barbara, Roy is survived by his son, J.R. McKechnie, Jr., J.R.’s wife Ahn Y. Lee-McKechnie, their daughters Kia and Nika, and by his daughter, Alexandra S. Rocco, her husband Jeffrey J. Rocco, and their children Nicholas and Molly. He had one brother, Ian L. McKechnie, who was two years younger than him and who died in 2015.

Roy was born in 1933 in Pawtucket, R.I., to Scottish immigrant parents and was the first of his family to be born in the United States. He attended Pawtucket public schools, Moses Brown School in Providence, and entered Brown University in 1951, where he participated in the Air Force ROTC. Upon graduating in 1955, he received his Air Force commission, becoming a Second Lieutenant and going on to active and then reserve duty for a total of eight years, achieving the rank of Captain before resigning.

Roy then pursued a successful 30-year career in advertising with several major agencies in New York City, Detroit, Malaysia, Puerto Rico and Canada. He rose from Copywriter to International Creative Director and received major industry awards for his work and for a film about the first endurance motorcycle race in Malaysia that he wrote, produced and narrated. He also created and led a worldwide training program in key skills for advertising industry newcomers.

Roy served as Co-President of the Rhode Island chapter of the international Scottish cultural organization The St. Andrew’s Society, and was a Life Member of its Toronto, Canada chapter. He was Trustee and Special Projects Chair for Brown University’s Anne S.K. Brown Military Collection, and on several occasions, Chair of his Class of 1955’s reunions. He also was a mentor and lecturer for the R.I. National Guard’s GUARDian program, which provided special training for young people facing the consequences of their first arrest, and a reading skills counselor and trainer for first through third grade pupils in Ogden, Utah, where Barbara and he lived for 16 years before moving to Tuxedo in 2022.

Roy and Barbara have been active members of Episcopalian parishes wherever they have lived throughout the world.

Roy’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, at St. Mary’s-in-Tuxedo, 10 Fox Hill Road, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987. You also may watch the service online live or later. Go to stmtux.org/services and you should be able to navigate to the appropriate page.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Roy’s name to the church either online at stmtux.org/giving, or by check payable to “St. Mary’s-in-Tuxedo” mailed to St. Mary’s-in-Tuxedo, P.O. Box 637, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987, or to the house of worship or charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.