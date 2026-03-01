Inda Stora of Monroe, N.Y., passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 11, 2026, at the age of 85.

Born in Boston, Mass., on May 27, 1940, to Edith and Walter Johnson, she spent much of her early childhood in Stockholm, Maine. Here, she would recall with little fondness that she and the other children would assist in the harvest during potato-picking season when schools closed. Here also, she would recall with great fondness many happy times spent with her cousins.

Her family later moved to Stoughton, Mass., where she graduated from Stoughton High School in 1948 and served as vice president of her senior class.

After graduation, she joined Prudential Insurance Company and, while training in New Jersey, met her future husband at a social at Upsala College. She married Carl Stora in 1961, and they settled in Monroe, N.Y., where they would raise their three children and become active members of the community.

Inda worked at both Collage and Rodier in Monroe, and was a gifted craftsperson who designed and built exquisite dollhouses by hand. She was active in St. Paul Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian Church of Monroe and served more than 14 years on the Monroe Village Architectural Appearance Review Board. Inda volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout den mother, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She organized afternoon bingo at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen, N.Y., a reflection of her commitment to public service, taking special pride in ensuring every participant received a prize.

Inda was devoted to her family, cherished and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was a loyal and steadfast friend.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Carl; her children, David Stora (Lynne), Tracy Stora, and Andrew Stora (Vanesse); her grandchildren, Elise McCormack (Connor), Thomas, David, Alex, Evan, and Erik; her great-grandchildren, Madeline, Eleonora, and Cillian; and her brother, Richard Johnson (Trudy). She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Philip, and her nephew, Eric Johnson.

Services and burial will take place in Lake Como, Pa., in the spring. A celebration of her life is planned for March 21 at the Captain’s Table in Monroe, N.Y., from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185