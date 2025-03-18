Honoring the life and service of K9 Walter

It is with heavy hearts the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of K9 Walter.

Sheriff Paul Arteta would like our community to help us honor the life and service of K9 Walter, a truly remarkable shepherd border collie mix who passed away at the age of 9.

K9 Walter’s journey was unique and different from most law enforcement K9s. It began when he was rescued from a shelter, proving that even the humblest of beginnings can lead to extraordinary achievements.

In 2017, K9 Walter and his handler, Sergeant Justin Worden, were trained in ignitable liquid detection. Throughout his career, he has worked on countless cases, with many convictions resulting from his exceptional work during the investigations. Walter served tirelessly and faithfully alongside his handler from March 2017 until his retirement in March 2024. Together, they formed an unbreakable bond, touching countless lives with their dedication and courage.

We would like to thank Deputy Commissioner Vini Tankasali and the Orange County Division of Fire Services, Fire Investigation Unit, for supporting K9 Walter and Sergeant Worden through their years of service and giving them the opportunity to make a difference in arson investigations in Orange County.