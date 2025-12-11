Herman Slovitsky of Monroe, N.Y. passed away at home on Dec. 6, 2025. He was 89 years old. Son of the late Morris and Ethel (Silverstein) Slovitsky, he was born on June 30, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Herman proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Later, he worked as a Firefighter with FDNY – Engine 67 in Manhattan.

Left to cherish his memory are his son Robert Slovitsky of Walden, N.Y. and his daughter Susan Slovitsky (and Yaron Wolff) of Monroe, N.Y. Herman leaves behind a legacy of four grandchildren: Oren, Gianna, Matthew, and Jake, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Herman was predeceased by his brother Sydney, his sisters Bella Scutari and Doris Friedman, and his grandchild Adi.

Funeral Service took place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y., followed by Interment at New Montefiore Cemetery, 1180 Wellwood Ave., West Babylon, N.Y.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation www.nyffburncenter.com.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y .10950; (845) 782-8185.