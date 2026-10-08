Herbert Weinberger, 89, passed away on Oct. 2, 2026. He was born on Aug. 1, 1937, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Christian Weinberger and Sofie Wackersreuther.

Herb grew up during difficult and turbulent times, living through the years before, during, and after World War II. As a young man, he developed a passion for the craft of gunsmithing and completed a four-year apprenticeship under the guidance of Master Gunsmith Lechner. Upon completing his apprenticeship, Herb was certified by the Bavarian Gunsmith Guild.

After his apprenticeship, Herb immigrated to Canada and eventually made his way to the United States, where he met and married the love of his life, Rita Schneider. Herb was later drafted into the United States Army, where he served as an armorer. Following his military service, he worked for Stoeger Arms before eventually opening his own gunsmith shop in Waldwick, N.J.



Herb and Rita later made their home in Highland Mills, N.Y., while Herb continued operating his business in Waldwick.

Herb had many interests throughout his life. He loved hunting, particularly pheasant hunting, as well as fishing, the New York Yankees, and jazz music. He was also a longtime and dedicated member of the Woodbury Field & Stream Club, where he served on the Board of Directors and chaired both the Game Committee and the Membership Committee. At the time of his passing, Herb was still an active member of the club’s board.

One of Herb’s greatest contributions to the Woodbury Field & Stream Club was his role in securing the property known as the McVeigh Preserve, which became a hunting preserve for the club’s members. He took great pride in the property and worked hard throughout his years on the board to improve the club and its opportunities for its members.

Those who knew Herb knew him as a hardworking and strong-willed man who was never afraid to express his opinions. He could be stubborn when he believed he was right, but he was also welcoming and generous with the people around him. He valued his friendships, enjoyed the company of others, and took great pride in the things he cared about.

Herb will be remembered for his dedication to his craft, his love of the outdoors, his service to his country and his community, and the many friendships he made throughout his life.

Herb is survived by his cousins, two nephews in Germany, and two nieces and a nephew, along with their families in New York and California. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita.

In accordance with Herb’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. His ashes will be placed at a private location of his choosing.

Herb will be greatly missed by his family, friends, fellow hunters, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.