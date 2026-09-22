Henri P. M. Fromageot

Dr. Henri Pierre Marcel Fromageot peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, following a brief illness. A former resident of Highland Mills, N.Y., he was 89 years old.

Born on Jan. 25, 1937, to Antoine and Denise (née Hennequin) Fromageot, Henri was raised in Paris, France. Upon graduating from École Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris, he was conscripted into the French Armed Forces, serving in the army during the Franco-Algerian War. Afterward, he met the love of his life, Juana Zayas, and married her in 1963. The newlyweds soon moved to England and welcomed their first son as Henri earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Cambridge, studying at Gonville and Caius College. Two more sons arrived in quick succession in New York City during Henri’s post-doctoral work with bacteriophages at Rockefeller University. There, he proudly co-authored an article that was published in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America” before embarking on a long and productive career as a research chemist, first at General Electric Company in Schenectady, N.Y., and later with International Paper Company in Sterling Forest, N.Y. After retiring in 1998, Henri and Juana moved to West Caldwell, N.J., where Henri completed a master’s degree in French Studies at Montclair State University and served as a substitute teacher at local high schools for several years. He was popular with both students and parents; several of whom wrote personal notes of thanks for the confidence he instilled in their children. Henri also took a part-time position as a cashier at Home Depot, where he was known for his spirited breakroom debates with colleagues. In late 2023, Henri moved for the final time with Juana to Saginaw, Texas, to be closer to family. Fully embracing his new life in the South, he was proud to call Texas home.

Henri will be remembered as a man who deeply loved the Lord and cherished his family. A lifelong student, he instilled in his children a passion for learning, fostered an appreciation of the arts, and led by example in the pursuit of truth. He was an avid reader, scientific hobbyist, and talented musician who deeply appreciated classical music. Throughout their marriage, Henri actively supported Juana’s career as a concert pianist, accompanying her to recitals across several countries and promoting her many recordings. An accomplished flutist, he was a member of the Rockland Suburban Symphony Orchestra and enjoyed playing duets with his sons at home. Above all, Henri was a faithful servant to God. He was a lifelong devout Roman Catholic, dedicated to the Traditional Latin Mass. In the final weeks of his life, Henri displayed unwavering faith that he would soon return to Christ his savior and be reunited with loved ones who preceded him in death, most notably his treasured son Paul who passed away in 2004.

Left to cherish Henri’s memory are his beloved wife of 63 years, Juana, at home; sons Xavier (Pamela) of Sugar Loaf, N.Y., and Robert (Jeanne) of Bullard, Texas; grandchildren Francis, Christine, John Paul, Sophia, and Paul Fromageot; sisters, Claire Martin of Paris, France; Fanny (George) Carroll of Eugene, Oregon; Christine Fromageot of Paris, France; and Delphine Tillier of Fargny, France; brother Bertrand of Berlin, Germany; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, including Rev. Andrew Perretta and Michael Curci. In addition to his parents and son Paul, Henri was pre-deceased by his brother Nicholas; sister-in-law Christine Fromageot; and brothers-in-law Jean Martin and Christian Tillier.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 3 at St. Benedict Church in Fort Worth, Texas, followed by interment in Saginaw Cemetery. Memorial donations in Henri’s memory may be mailed to St. Benedict Parish, 2920 Azle Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76106 or sent electronically by visiting stbensfw.org > Online Giving.