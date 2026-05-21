Helene Grunes, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother has passed away on May 11, 2026 at 81 years old.

Helene was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Wayne Grunes, who passed away June 15, 2014, and their son, Joseph Grunes.

Helene Shor Grunes was born April 20, 1945 in Albany, N.Y., the youngest of five children (Marilyn Friedman, Bobby Shor, Harold Shor, and Evelyn Poskanzer). She loved her family: her grandchildren, Julia Grunes and Andrew Grunes, and her son Dr. Michael Grunes and daughter-in-law Ilyse Grunes. She also loved her extended family of her sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins in Albany, Israel, Toronto, and Florida who she was always excited to call and visit.

Helene graduated from SUNY Albany and was one of the first women programmers in the 1960s and 1970s; she worked for Stone & Webster, an engineering firm. Helene broke barriers for women in computer science, contributing to the design of a prototype of an ATM in a time when, as a woman, she couldn’t even own a credit card.

Helene and Wayne raised their children in the Boston area, and when they retired, at 55 years old, they moved to South Hadley, in western Mass. Helene was an early morning riser who loved tending her gardens. In her retirement, she used a kiln to make glass jewelry and mezuzahs that she sold at craft fairs with Wayne. She was also a docent at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Mass. Helene lived the past decade in Monroe, N.Y., where she volunteered with the local Hadassah chapter and was an active member of Congregation Eitz Chaim.

Helene loved to celebrate her family’s every success, big or small. She lived life with joy and was a positive presence, even when dealing with hardships in life.

Helene is survived by a sister, Marilyn Friedman, and brother-in-law Mordecai Friedman; her son Dr. Michael Grunes and her daughter-in-law Ilyse Grunes; and her grandchildren, Julia Grunes and Andrew Grunes. She is also survived by many cousins and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Monroe, NY, Hadassah chapter or the Jerome Spector Social Action Fund.

For donations to the Monroe, NY, Hadassah Chapter, donate online at donate.hadassah.org.

For donations to the Jerome Spector Social Action Fund, make checks payable to MWJCC-Jerome Spector Social Action Fund and mail them to: Congregation Eitz Chaim, PO Box 183, Monroe, NY 10949.

Funeral took place on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. Burial followed at City of Holmes Cemetery 904 Wilbraham Road Springfield, MA 01109.