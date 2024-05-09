Hector M. Rosario Sr., 79

Hector M. Rosario Sr., passed away on May 5, 2024, at his residence in Washingtonville, NY. He was 79 years old. Son of the late Cruz Rosario and Julia Pomales, he was born on December 29, 1944, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico.

Hector was a postal worker for the United States Postal Service in New York, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Silvia Rosario of Washingtonville, NY; children Hector Rosario Jr. of Miami Fl. and Melissa Rosario of Newark, NJ, daughter-in-law Lianna Rosario of Washingtonville, NY, siblings Ivan Rosario of Puerto Rico and Griesel Rosario of New York, and by his beloved 10 grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Hector was also predeceased by his son William Rosario.

Visitation: Friday, May 10, 2024, 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Graveside service: Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Washingtonville, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).