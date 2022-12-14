Harrison T. Hulse, 92, of Campbell Hall, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at home in Campbell Hall.

Harrison was born April 5, 1930 in Campbell Hall, NY.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Highland Telephone, Monroe, NY as a Business Technician.

He is survived by his wife: Mary (Tilton) Hulse; children, Robin Johnson, her husband Andy, Lisa Hulse, her fiance Matthew Westall; sister, Winifred Smiley; sister-in-laws, Agnes Hulse and Beverly Hulse; grandchildren, Sarah Dagelewicz and her husband Larry, Dylan Johnson and his wife Katie; great grandson Harrison Johnson and several nieces and nephews

Burial will be on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen.