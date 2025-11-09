Hannelore Grein passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 3, 2025, at her residence in Highland Mills, N.Y. She was 85 years old. Daughter of the late Ziriack and Augustine (Scherer) Weckenmann, she was born on Aug. 20, 1940, in Dormettingen, Germany.

Hannalore worked for Lobel Family in New York, N.Y. and was a proud member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband Karl Grein of Highland Mills, N.Y.; children, Richard Grein and his wife, Carol, of Garden City, N.Y.; Ronald Grein of Highland Mills, N.Y.; and Michele Rizzi and her husband, Robert, of Wantagh, N.Y.; sisters, Hilda Kresse of Milford, Pa.; and Elizabeth Uberig of Germany; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alex, Melanie, Ronald, Karlie, and Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, N.Y. 10930.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y. 10930 (845) 782-8185