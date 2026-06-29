Gregory Peter Sovak passed away on June 21, 2026, at the age of 71, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. Son of the late Roger and Beverly (Snyder) Sovak, he was born on January 7, 1955, in Suffern, N.Y.

Gregory owned and operated the Tuxedo Gulf Service Station in Tuxedo, N.Y., along with his father and brother. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Sterling Ridge Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Ellen Sovak; daughters, Holly Baird and her husband, Mikel; and Lynn Moore; siblings, Peter J. Sovak and his wife, Judy; Lynn Holmes and her husband, Greg; and Kimberly D’Apolito and her husband, Joseph; 5 grandchildren that he loved dearly; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gregory was also predeceased by his sister, Leslie DePatto.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Appalachian Trail Conservancy, P.O. Box 807, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425, or to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses, https://donate.jw.org/en/USA/donation/WW.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.