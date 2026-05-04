With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Gerald J. Squillini, on April 6, 2026, at St Peters Hospital in Albany N.Y. He was 65 years old. Son of the late Eleanore and Eugene Squillini he was born on June 1, 1960 along with his twin sister Catherine (Albany, N.Y.). He leaves behind his brothers Bob (Julie), Michael (Claire), brother in-law Jay as well as his beloved children, Justin, Rachel, Sophie and Aubrey along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church - 26 Still Road - Monroe N.Y. on May 15, 2026 at 10:00 am.