Frederick Michael Wahlis of Campbell Hall, New York, passed away on Feb. 28, 2026. He was 77. A United States Marine, a devoted family man, who honorably served his country during the Vietnam War, will be greatly missed.

Although he was always quiet about his service in the United States Marine Corps, he answered his nation’s call without hesitation. He carried the core values of honor, courage, and commitment not only during his service, but throughout every chapter of his life. He was a man of quiet strength, deep humility, and unwavering loyalty. Though he rarely spoke of the trials he endured, his actions reflected the resilience that was needed to serve his country.

In the years that followed his military service, he built a life centered on love, family, and hard work. He was a devoted husband to Irene; a proud father to Taryn, Erica, and son-in-law, Kenny; a grandfather to Kenneth; a brother to Vincent; a brother-in-law to Madeline; and a loyal friend.

He faced a long and difficult battle with service-related illnesses, and true to his Marine spirit, he met each challenge with determination and resolve. He fought with courage and conviction, showing a strength and perseverance that was an inspiration to his family.

Though our hearts are heavy, we take comfort in knowing that his watch is complete and his suffering has ended. His legacy lives on in the values he instilled, the love he gave so freely, and the example of courage he set in his life.

Semper Fidelis, Marine. Your duty is done. Rest well.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. with a Chapel Service beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Smith Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave E, Monroe, N.Y.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or Hudson Valley Hospice House, www.hvhospice.org/donate.