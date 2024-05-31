Frederick C. Bauer, 92

Frederick C. Bauer passed away on May 30, 2024, at Middletown Park Manor in Wallkill, NY. He was 92 years old. Son of the late Frederick and Marie (Kopal) Bauer, he was born on September 25, 1931, in New York, NY.

Frederick proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Waccamaw, the USS Aucilla, and the USS Pawcatuck from 1951 to 1955. After his honorable discharge, he became a manager for Chase Manhattan Bank in New York, NY. He was also a member of the Black Rock Fish & Game Club and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. Frederick was an avid organic gardener and a fine wood craftsman, and spent years being the keeper of holiday magic alive as Santa.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Frederick Bauer and his wife Nicola of Red Creek, NY, Linda Ambrosini and her husband Robert of Highland Mills, NY, Marie Fraioli and her husband Gaetano of Smallwood, NY, Patricia Connelly and her husband Robert of Clayton, NC, and Catherine Foley of Beach Lake, Pa.; brother Robert Bauer and his wife Molly of Hayward, Calif.; sister-in-law Alice Bauer of Highland Mills, NY; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and by his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Frederick was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret Bauer and siblings Clifford Bauer and Alice Amann.

Visitation: Monday, June 3, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue East, Monroe, NY, 10950.

Funeral mass: Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY, 10930.

Interment: Kensico Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Avenue, Valhalla, NY 10595.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org , or Tunnel 2 Towers at t2t.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).