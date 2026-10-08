Francisco X. da Rosa passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on September 30, 2026, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. He was 96 years old. Son of the late Luis Gonzaga Vercelense da Rosa and Maria Wu, he was born on Feb. 12, 1930, in Macau, China.

Francisco was a linotypist at Bowne of New York and was a proud member of St. Anastasia Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Arlette Baptista and her husband, Jose, of New York, N.Y.; Anita De Rubeis and her husband, Carmine, of Millsboro, Del.; Tina da Rosa and her husband, Jan Meeus, of Amsterdam, Netherlands; and Alice da Rosa and her husband, Danny Yu, also of Millsboro, Del.; grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Andrea, Katherine, Samantha, Jonathan, David, Vincent, and Noah; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia, Emilia, Nina, Maya, Charles, Lily, and Sokha. In addition to his parents, Francisco was also predeceased by his wife, How Yok Jen, and his sister, Celeste Chann.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, N.Y. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anastasia Church, 21 N. Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com