Frances Ann Marie Sheehan (Wilde), age 97, of Harriman, N.Y., passed away peacefully on July 16, 2026. Born on Feb. 15, 1929, in Queens, N.Y., to Andrew and Mary (McNeill) Wilde, she graduated from Brooklyn’s St. Joseph’s College for Women in 1950 as chairman of the choir, earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

Frances lived her life as a loving mother, grandmother, and great‑grandmother, as well as a respected schoolteacher for the East Ramapo School District, a dear friend, and a faithful communicant. She served God and her parish with devotion—ministering as a lector, Eucharistic minister, choir member, and participating in numerous church organizations throughout her life. Her faith shaped her days, and her love for her family filled her heart; she took great pride in each generation and cherished every moment spent with them. Frances loved to sing and could often be heard lifting her voice in hymns and, in recent years, delighting her great‑grandchildren with sweet renditions of nursery rhymes. Frances was deeply grateful for the many friends who visited her faithfully, bringing her Holy Communion and surrounding her with prayer, love, and friendship.

She was also blessed in her final days by the compassionate care of the staff at Joe Raso United Hospice of Rockland, whose kindness and support brought comfort to her and her family. She was a woman of extraordinary beauty, strength, and grace, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of unconditional love and unwavering faith in the Lord.

She is survived by her son, Raymond (Frances) Sheehan and their children Jaclyn (Joseph) Gelles and Raymond (Daniela) Sheehan; her daughter, Patricia Phillips and her children James, Andrew, and Gillian; her son, Thomas (Jo‑Anne) Sheehan and their children Mary Kathryn (Cody) Ryan, Dianna (Michael) LeColst, and Steven Lomasney (Courtney); as well as her daughter, Maria Smith and her daughter Jessica (Edward) Torres and Thomas Smith. She is also survived by her 11 loving great‑grandchildren: Kaylee, Reagan, Morgan, Raymond, Tyler, Fiona, Molly, Beau, Hanna, Joey, and Emily.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Smith, Seman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, N.Y. Interment will be at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anastasia Church, a parish she loved and served so faithfully.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.