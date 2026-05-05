Ferruccio Petracci passed away on May 2, 2026, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. He was 84 years old. Son of the late Luigi and Teresa (Stefani) Petracci, he was born on January 5, 1942, in Lucca, Toscana, Italy.

Ferruccio served in the Italian Army and was a self-taught oil painting artist.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Rizieri Pettacci, and cousin, Maria Cristina Flosi, both of Italy. In addition to his parents, Ferruccio was also predeceased by his wife, Michele Petracci.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026, at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.