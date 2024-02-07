Eugene F. Stewart

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Gene F. Stewart on February 2, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was born to the late Elizabeth (Condon) and Carl J. Stewart Sr., in Suffern, NY.

Gene was a consumer affairs specialist for Jaguar Land Rover in Mahwah, NJ. He was an avid NY Rangers and NY Mets fan. His sense of humor would light up the room at any occasion.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Anna (Di Peri) Stewart, of Monroe, NY; children, Danny Stewart, Nicholas Stewart, and Gabriella Stewart, all of Monroe, NY; siblings, Kevin Stewart of Harriman, NY, Carl “CJ” Stewart Jr. and his wife Patricia of East Quogue, NY, Patricia Mazzella and her husband Michael, of Goshen, NY, Mary Ellen Stewart of Highland Falls, NY; mother-in-law Agata Di Peri of Monroe, NY; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gene was also predeceased by his siblings Mark Stewart and Maureen Stewart, and by his sister-in-law Lisa Stewart.

Visitation was scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral mass was scheduled for 10 a.m. on February 8, 2024, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Interment to follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, NY.

We invite you all to share pictures or memories. It was his wish that we laugh, reminisce, and smile together during this time.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185 ssqfuneralhome.com.