Elizabeth M. Basilico passed away on March 23, 2026, at the Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY. She was 82 years old. Daughter of the late Vito and Margaret (Kollmansberger) Scalisi, she was born on September 25, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Elizabeth worked as a Billing Clerk at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY, and she retired from IBM after 20 years of service. She was a proud member of Sacred Heart Church, where she served as a CCD teacher and Eucharistic Minister and participated in the Parish Outreach Program. Additionally, she was affiliated with St. Mary’s Church in Washingtonville, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Laura Basilico and her husband Rocco Arleo, of Salisbury Mills, N.Y.; Susan Massaro and her husband, Dominick, of Washingtonville, N.Y.; and Linda Spisany and her husband, Eric, also of Rock Tavern, N.Y.; siblings, John Scalisi and Margaret Lupo; grandchildren, Nicholas Kavanah (Shayne), Mackenzie Coombs (Brandon), Emma Spisany, Ava Spisany, and Mia Spisany, her great-grandson, Julian Coombs, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Nicholas V. Basilico, and siblings, Philip Scalisi and Theresa Scalisi.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2026, at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY. Interment will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, N.Y.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Parish Outreach Program, https://shspparish.org/parish-outreach, or United Hospice of Rockland, https://unitedhospiceinc.org

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.