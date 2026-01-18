With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Elizabeth A. Smith (Liz) on Jan. 16, 2026. She was 77 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Lombino) Chiarini, she was born on June 22, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Liz worked for the Town of Monroe for 27 years. She retired as the Secretary for the Building Department. She was also a proud member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, N.Y.

Liz was always full of life, and “fun” was her middle name. Her love for her family and friends was profound. Her interests included: bowling, mahjongg, gardening, decorating her house for all occasions, crocheting, cooking, and entertaining.

Though her absence leaves an emptiness that words cannot fully capture, her legacy lives on in the lives she touched and the family she nurtured with unwavering devotion.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Peter J. Smith of Monroe, N.Y., and Cynthia E. McHugh and her husband, Michael, also of Monroe, N.Y., and her beloved granddaughter, Ashley McHugh. In addition to her parents, Liz was predeceased by her loving husband, Alan D. Smith.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950; 845-782-8185