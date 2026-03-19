Elizabeth A. Barnes passed away at The Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation in Goshen, N.Y., on March 16, 2026. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late Conrad and Elizabeth (Leibline) Barnes, she was born in Queens, N.Y., on Feb. 27, 1938.

Betty worked as a security guard for the Breezy Point Housing Co-Op in Queens, N.Y.

She will be remembered by her dearest friend, Maureen Dennelly; sister-in-law, Judy Landrem; nieces and nephews; many great nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many good friends as well.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Conrad Barnes.

Services are private.

Cremation to take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.