Eileen Snee Nash, lovingly known as “Ma” to her children and “Ton” to her grandchildren, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2026, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, N.Y. Born on Feb. 7, 1936, in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of Mary Snee (nee Durkan) and John Snee. She attended Thevenet Hall in Highland Mills, N.Y., and St. John’s High School in Goshen, N.Y.

Eileen had a magnetic ability to connect with others, making everyone around her feel instantly comfortable and at ease. Joseph B. Nash experienced that charm himself, falling in love with her at first sight. Together, they built a beautiful life over sixty-nine years of marriage, raising nine children in a home filled with love, laughter, and constant activity. A devoted wife and mother, Eileen took immense pride in her family, who remained the center of her world throughout her life.

Eileen was always in motion, moving from one task to the next with care and determination—whether sewing a christening gown, rehemming a costume at the last minute, or preparing her home for yet another family gathering. Sound accompanied her wherever she went: the hum of a sewing machine, the ring of the phone, the lilt of an Irish melody, the clatter of pots and pans, and the sizzle of something cooking on the stove. Every holiday, birthday, and family celebration somehow found its way to her living room table, where all were welcomed with a warm laugh and her familiar words, “I’m glad to see ya.” Her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life. God was her constant. When in doubt, a prayer to the Virgin Mary was her cure-all.

Eileen was predeceased by her husband and beloved brothers, Thomas and John Snee; her sister, Mary Stackpole; her brother-in-law, Paul Roman; and her son-in-law, John C. Zonneveld.

She leaves behind her beloved children: Kathleen Fanitzi (Anthony Fanitzi), Joseph Nash (Susan Nash), Mary Meadow (Steven Meadow), Thomas Nash, John Nash (Donna Nash), Eileen Nash, Rosaleen Zonneveld, James Nash, and Jeanne-Marie Maher (Daniel Maher). She is also survived by eighteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Her sisters; Kathleen Roman, Rosaleen Cardillo (Marco), and her brother James Snee. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Snee and Midge Snee.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 2–5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will follow at Orange County Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, 164 Quaker Hill Road, Monroe, NY 10950, or Sacred Heart Parish, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Eileen was the heart of her family and the steady presence at the center of countless memories. Her warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The lessons she taught, the love she gave so freely, the songs she sang, and the joy she brought into every gathering will live on through her family and friends. We love you so much, Ton. “Well done, good and faithful servant...” Mathew 25:21

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.