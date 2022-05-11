Edward L. Miele

On May 3, Edward “Ed” “Snook” “Woodman” and his favorite, “Poppies” Miele was reunited with his beloved daughter Melanie in heaven. Edward, a former resident of Southfields, NY, entered into eternal rest on May 3, 2022 at Sapphire Rehabilitation Center at Meadow Hill, Newburgh, NY. He was 83 years old.

The son of the late Oniello Miele and Mary (Burkowski) Miele, Ed was born on September 11, 1938 in Suffern, NY, where he was well known throughout his life as a staple in the nearby Sloatsburg community where his family owned and ran Miele’s restaurant. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. Anyone who knew Ed in his younger years would attest that he was larger than life. As his family grew, he became the proudest and most dedicated father and then grandfather, never missing a sporting event, recital, birthday party or a dinner out...and he would always beat you to the check.

Ed was the Owner/Operator of Edward Miele Excavating and Landscaping in Southfields, NY, where he worked in the community for over 40 years, growing his reputation until he became affectionately known as the local “go to” man. Every customer became a friend. He was never more proud than when his son Michael joined him in the business as Miele Excavating.

Ed honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964. He was also a proud member of the Sloatsburg Fire Department for over 35 years.

Ed is survived by his loving wife: Sandra A. (Roberts) Miele at home; his daughter: Melissa (Miele) Nista and her husband Tony of Mahwah, NJ; his son: Michael Miele and his wife Heather of Cornwall, NY; and the loves of his life, his grandchildren: Zachary Miele, Alexandria Miele, Cayla Nista, Sydney Miele, Cameron Miele, Jordan Nista, Ryan Miele, Nicholas Miele, Christian Miele and Avery Miele. He is also survived by his sisters: Dolores (Miele) Manning and Lyn (Miele) Noia. Ed was predeceased by his daughter: Melanie Miele and his brother: Robert (Buzz) Miele.

Based on new CDC guidelines adopted by NYS, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks or be socially distanced, but unvaccinated individuals must continue to wear masks and be socially distanced in the funeral home.

Visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment with Military Honors will follow the Mass at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial Contributions in Ed’s name may be made to: The CHARGE Syndrome Foundation, in the name of his grandson Nicholas Miele who was born with CHARGE Syndrome at www.chargesyndrome.org/get-involved/donate/tribute-gift-donations.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com