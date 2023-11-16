Edward De Jesus, Sr., 88

Edward De Jesus, Sr. passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at New Windsor Country Inn in New Windsor, NY. He was 88 years old.

Son of the late Jose (Don Pepe) De Jesus and Amalia Juarbe De Jesus, Eddie was born on December 16, 1934 in New York, NY. He was a retired train conductor for the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) in Manhattan, NY, and a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. On September 29, 1963, Eddie married the love of his life, Ada M. Osso.

Eddie was an avid sports fan, especially of the NY Yankees and NY Jets. He was a season ticket holder for both teams. In his early retirement years, Eddie was thrilled to work as a Yankees Stadium usher. He loved to travel the world. While in his seventies, Eddie rode a camel among the pyramids in Egypt and took a white water rafting trip down the Colorado River. Before entering New Windsor Country Inn, Eddie was involved in several senior citizen groups.

Survivors include his son, Edward De Jesus, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Highland Mills, NY; sister, Rosalind De’Prey and her husband Walter of Redondo Beach, California; and his grandson, Joshua Edward De Jesus. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Ada and his brother, Hector De Jesus.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter Street, Highland Mills, NY. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Washingtonville, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.