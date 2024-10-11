Edward A. Keane, 82

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Edward A. Keane, of Highland Mills, NY, who entered into eternal rest on October 8, 2024, at NY Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, NY. He was 82 years old.

The son of the late Edward J. Keane and Loretta Mae (Bodine) Keane, Edward was born on September 26, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY. He grew up in Woodhaven, NY, attended Holy Cross High School and graduated from St. John’s University in Queens, NY. An avid sports fan and athlete, Ed played football, basketball, and baseball as a boy. He played football for Holy Cross High School and the Lynvet’s-New York City Football League. He loved the ocean and would often go for a swim or to ride a few waves in the evening.

Later he played tennis with his wife Bonnie and played softball on several teams in New York.

Edward honorably and proudly served his country as a captain of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 to 1968 and did a tour in Vietnam. He was a proud member of the American Legion in Harriman, NY. Professionally, Ed worked in radio for 40 years, most of his time working in Manhattan. He retired as an advertising executive from WABC Radio / Disney Communications.

Ed loved his family, friends and his country, but above all else his family. Ed and his wife Bonnie spent summers on Lake Champlain with their family on Willsboro Bay in the Adirondacks. There was an open-door policy for family and friends for barbeques, swimming, hiking, and playing Yahtzee on the porch. A dedicated father, he adored his children Kimberly and Eric and would show pictures of them and their families to everyone he met. He was a devoted grandfather who attended as many of his granddaughter Julia’s recitals and concerts as he could while they lived in Manhattan and then California. Papi never missed his grandson Jake’s basketball, baseball, lacrosse, or football games. He attended and could be heard cheering at many of Jake’s Cortland football games the past two years, Jake’s biggest fan. He cherished his bride of 59 years, Bonnie. She was his soulmate and best friend. He loved her beyond measure.

Loved and admired by all who knew him, it was often said “the party didn’t start until Ed Keane arrived.” He lit up every room and made people smile just walking into a room. Ed was the party. He was chivalrous, a gentleman, a patriot, and a scholar. The consummate Irishman, Ed would be seen Irish step dancing at St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in New York City dressed in his traditional Irish tartan kilt in full regalia. Ed was also a “Parrot Head” a.k.a Jimmy Buffet fan. He, his wife Bonnie, and daughter Kim attended many Jimmy Buffet concerts with friends and family introducing his grandson Jake to the Jimmy Buffet experience in 2017.

Ed fought valiantly for months with his wife Bonnie by his side. All he wanted to do was get home to his family and take another trip out to San Diego to visit his California family (Eric, Jean and Julia). He loved the ocean and enjoyed sipping on a margarita in the hot tub. Ed had the heart of a lion, but in the end, it was his heart that was not able to endure. His family and friends are heartbroken. He will be mourned and missed until they meet again, on the other side.

Edward is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Bonnie G. (Hetherington) Keane at home; his daughter Kimberly (Keane) Hawkins and her husband Francis Hawkins of Clifton Park, NY; his son Eric P. Keane and his wife Jean (Ford) Keane of Encinitas, California; his five beloved grandchildren, Jake Ward, Julia Keane, John Hawkins, Emily Hawkins, and Julia Hawkins; sisters Laurie Hetherington and Jill Hetherington; and forever family friend Esther Anselmo; brother Dominick LaMacchia; and nieces and nephews Debi Freudenthal, Angels McWiliams, Melissa Kaharl, Jennifer Lister, Peter LaMacchia, Pamela Alam, Jessica Peck Lindsay, Michael LaMacchia, Peter Jerdo, and Greta Jerdo. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his sister Judith (Keane) LaMacchia and Heidi Hetherington.

Visitation: Monday, October 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Tuesday, October 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Interment with military honors: the Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial contributions in Edward’s name may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to Quigleybros.com.