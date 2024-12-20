Dr. Susan Adele Krasny, 76

Dr. Susan Adele Krasny, of Highland Mills, NY, passed away at her home on Friday, December 6, 2024. She was 76 years old. The daughter of the late Adele H. (Lanning) and Florian S. Krasny, she was born on March 1, 1948, in Buffalo, NY. Susan spent the majority of her life in Buffalo prior to moving to Highland Mills in 2000.

An accomplished professional, Dr. Krasny earned a PhD in Microbiology and Immunology from the University at Buffalo. She was vice president of Regulatory Affairs for Stryker Corporation, where she worked for 19 years. She also held the position of president of the Orthopaedic Surgical Manufacturers Association from 2007 to 2010 and was past vice president and secretary. She was also a member of the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society, American Society for Quality, and the American Association of Tissue Banks. She served as a mentor to countless professionals.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Bradley Frank and his wife Angela Puccini of Winthrop, Mass.; Sarah Frank and her husband Hommat Hommadov of Delran, NJ; Andrew Frank and his wife Caitlin of Gainesville, Va.; Richard Frank and his wife Amy of Cheektowaga, NY; and Judy Robinson and her husband Doug of Alden, NY; and by her brother David Krasny and his wife Connie of Eddyville, KY.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Jacklyn (husband Curtis), Danielle, Serena, Tristan, Charlotte, Madelyn, and Suraya; and by her beloved pug Holly. In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by her husband Bruce Frank, and her beloved grandchildren Jessica and Austin.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. Inurnment of cremains will take place on Saturday, January 4 at the St. Theresa Mausoleum located in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Buffalo, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Atlantic Pug Rescue at midatlanticpugrescue.org or Buffalo Pug and Small Breed Rescue at buffalopugs.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).