Douglas J. Fulton, 80

Douglas J. Fulton passed away at Park Manor in Middletown, NY, on January 4, 2025, at 80 years of age. The son of the late John and Mary (McKnight) Fulton, he was born in Bronx, NY, on August 5, 1944.

A resident of Monroe for most of his life, Doug enjoyed restoring classic Mustangs, and he retired from Orange and Rockland after 40 years of employment.

He was a loving husband of 56 years and a devoted father and grandfather.

Doug is survived by his wife Sharyn (Farley) Fulton; two sons, Kenneth (Monroe, NY) and Brian (Wilmington, NC); and five granddaughters, Madison and Charlotte (Monroe, NY) and Maria, Stamatia, and Katerina (Wilmington, NC).

Services are private.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).