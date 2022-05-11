Donna M. Pascullo passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. She was 55 years old. Daughter of Charles Howard Crover, and Charlotte (Roarke) Crover, Donna was born on December 13, 1966, in Newburgh, NY.

Donna was a School Bus Driver for Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, where she dedicated 32 years of service transporting thousands of children in the district to and from school. She was a current member and past President of the Harriman Engine Co. Ladies’ Auxiliary and a Patriot member of V.F.W. Post #8858 Harriman, NY.

Donna is survived by her husband Dominick Pascullo, Jr. at home in Harriman, NY; and her two sons: Dominick J. Pascullo, III of Harriman, NY; and Matthew Pascullo of Chester, NY. Additionally, she is survived by her brother Chuck Crover of Goshen, NY and his wife, Mary; and her sisters: Sharon Martin of Newport, TN and her husband, Charlie; and Jennifer Crover of Harriman, NY; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. Harriman Engine Co. Ladies’ Auxiliary Service will begin at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. Anastasia Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s honor to the Harriman Engine Co., P.O. Box 26, Harriman, NY 10926

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com