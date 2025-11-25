Donald J. Palmatier, of Wurtsboro, N.Y., passed away on Nov. 21, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 45 years old. Son of Donald R. Palmatier, and the late Patricia E. Strain, he was born on Dec. 19, 1979.

Donald was a bus driver for Shortline Bus Co. in Chester, N.Y. He was a beloved brother, uncle and son.

Left to cherish his memory are his father Donald R. Palmatier of Summitville, N.Y., his brother Christopher Palmatier of Wurtsboro, N.Y., his sister Jennifer George and her spouse Dakota, his niece and nephews: Zachary, Lucas, Cheyenna, and Austin, and his aunt Kathleen Hibben of Wurtsboro, N.Y. Donald was predeceased by his mother Patricia E. Strain.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 175 County Route 78, Middletown, N.Y. Burial of Cremains will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 11:00 A.M. at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, N.Y.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950, (845) 782-8185.