Dominick DeVito of New Windsor, N.Y., passed away at his home on March 3, 2026. He was 80 years old. Son of the late Constantino and Pasqua (Panza) DeVito, he was born in Toritto, Italy, on September 17, 1945.

Dominick was a jeweler with Solomon Jewelers and also worked as a dispatcher for Grace Courier in Manhattan. He attended both Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, N.Y., and Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, N.Y.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Margaret (Tetro) DeVito, at home; sons Dominick and his wife, Alycia, of Middletown, NY, and Michael and his wife, Miranda, of Harriman, N.Y.; brother Rocco DeVito; and sisters Maria Caputo, Ninetta Errico, Nicoletta Lopane, and Francesca DeVito. Dominick leaves behind a legacy of five grandchildren: Alexa, Kelsey, Dominick, Sloane, and Joseph; and will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dominick was predeceased by his sister Angela Mairorano.

Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment to follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Hospice https://unitedhospiceinc.org and/or Sacred Heart Church

