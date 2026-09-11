Diane I. Steiner passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old. The daughter of the late Harry and Mildred (Gutowski) Simmons, Diane was born on March 28, 1940, in New York, N.Y. Though born in New York, she was raised in Teaneck, N.J., where she graduated from Teaneck High School in 1958. She went on to begin her career as a legal secretary at the law offices of State Senator Walter Jones in Hackensack, N.J.

In 1961, Diane married the love of her life, Joseph. Together, they built a beautiful life centered around their family, which she considered their greatest accomplishment. In 1969, Diane and Joseph moved to Indiana, where she became a dedicated member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She generously shared her time and faith as a religious education teacher, Eucharistic minister, and parish secretary. After returning to New York, Diane continued to serve her community by volunteering in the office at Sacred Heart Church. Diane also found joy in gardening, bowling, knitting, and sewing. She was a lifelong Yankees fan, a devotion that began at the age of eight when her father took her to her first game, and she held a special admiration for Mickey Mantle.

Above all, Diane will be remembered for her deep devotion to her family, her enduring faith, and the kindness she shared with those around her. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joseph L. Steiner, III, of Santa Clarita, Calif.; James P. Steiner and his fiancé, Nancy Toder, of White Plains, N.Y.; and Suzanne M. Ambrosio and her husband, Michael, of Monroe, N.Y.; grandchildren, Joseph, Jesse, Kimberly, Daniel, Anthony, Vincent, Benjamin, and Jenna; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by her devoted husband, Joseph Steiner.

Visitation will begin from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home. 117 Maple Ave, Monroe, N.Y., with a Funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y.

A burial of cremains will take place at a later date.

Cremation will take place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, https://www.npcf.us.

Arrangements have been entrusted to SSQ Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y., (845) 782-8185.