Dennis Tracey, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, educator, and advocate, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Dennis was born on March 12, 1949, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Eleanor Powers and Dennis Tracey. He was predeceased by his brothers, David and Edward.

He graduated from Gorton High School and SUNY New Paltz. He married his high school sweetheart, Diane Peyton, and they shared 53 wonderful years together.

Dennis dedicated 33 years of his life to education with the Haverstraw-Stony Point School District. Throughout his distinguished career, he was deeply committed to his students, fellow educators, and the North Rockland community. In addition to teaching in the classroom, Dennis coached basketball and encouraged his students to explore the world. He organized educational trips to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Hawaii, and Lake George, as well as numerous Broadway theater trips.

For the final 16 years of his career, Dennis proudly served as President of the North Rockland Teachers’ Association and President of the Rockland County Teachers Association, where he tirelessly advocated for teachers and public education. He also served as an At-Large Director on the Board of New York State United Teachers. Following his retirement, Dennis continued his commitment to advocacy as President of the New York State Alliance for Retired Americans (NYSARA).

Dennis will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Diane; his daughter, Alanna Bahri, and son-in-law, John Bahri; his daughter, Brianna Tracey; and his five grandchildren, John, Joanna, Colin, Shea, and Luke, who will proudly carry on their grandfather’s legacy.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 787 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society or the North Rockland Teachers Association Scholarship Fund.

The Family has entrusted Dennis’s care to the Flynn Family and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.