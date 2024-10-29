Dave C. Hibben II, 76

Dave C. Hibben II passed away peacefully on October 28, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 76 years old. Son of the late Dave and Rebakah (Stump) Hibben, he was born on February 20, 1948, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Dave was a former sales associate at Home Depot in Monticello, NY, as well as a long-time laborer prior.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Kathleen Hibben of Wurtsboro, NY; his sons, Donald Hibben of California and Dave C. Hibben III of New York; sisters Ravonna Williams of Lebanon, Ore., and Christy Hibben of the Netherlands; and by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Friday, November 1, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Graveside service: Monday, November 4, 2024, at 11:45 a.m. at Cemetery of The Highlands, 634 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY.