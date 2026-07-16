Daniel G. Emsworth, Jr., of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on July 11, 2026, at the Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY. He was 82 years old. The son of the late Mary (Langan) and Daniel G. Emsworth, Sr., he was born in New York, N.Y., on Dec. 22, 1943.

Daniel was a Lieutenant for the NYPD, HRA in Bronx, N.Y. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1965, and he was a member of the American Legion Post #488, a member of the Union Local 32BJ in New York City, as well as a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, N.Y.

Daniel is survived by his wife Catherine A. (Sheehan) Emsworth of Monroe, NY; and his children: Daniel G. Emsworth, III, of Monroe, N.Y., Michael B. Emsworth and his wife Brianne, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y.; Timothy P. Emsworth and his wife Stephanie, of East Meadow, N.Y.; and Erin E. Emsworth of Monroe, N.Y.. Additionally, he leaves his brother Kevin Emsworth, and sisters: Patricia Nicholson, and Diane Emsworth, as well as three grandchildren: Patrick, Brian, and Madeleine to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Daniel was predeceased by his brother Dennis Emsworth.

Visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave. Monroe, NY, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Interment will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.