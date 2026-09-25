Concetta “Connie” Bloss of Monroe, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2026. She was 75 years old. Daughter of the late Anthony and Carmela (Alvisi) Primavera, she was born in New York, N.Y., on Oct. 8, 1950.

Connie grew up in the Bronx and was a proud graduate of Preston High School in 1968. She was the assistant food service director for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Central Valley, New York, where she spent her time working at both Monroe-Woodbury High School and, more recently, Smith Clove Elementary School. She also spent several years working in the office for Tri State Supply Company in Mount Vernon, N.Y. Connie was a dedicated parishioner of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman for 50 years.

Connie was a loyal friend and a caring mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and niece. An incredibly thoughtful person, she never forgot a birthday, anniversary or other special occasion. Her love of her friends and family was so evident in her everyday life, and she touched so many people with her loyalty, humor and conviction.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Robert Bloss and his wife Valerie, of Monroe, N.Y., and Anthony Bloss and his wife Susan, of Stamford, Conn. Connie also leaves behind five beloved grandchildren: Gabriella, Julia, Katherine, Isabella, and Juliette. She loved her granddaughters with all her heart, and she was always excited to tell her friends and family their achievements.

Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, N.Y.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, New York, followed by Interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions honoring Connie may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org or to St. Anastasia Church www.saintanastasiachurch.org.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.