Colin E. S. Paas

Today Colin Edmund Schneider Paas, our beloved brother, uncle, and great-uncle, passed away as the result of a bad fall. He was born May 26, 1953 in Newburgh and passed away Nov. 11, 2025 in Lexington, Ky.

He lived in Highland Mills until 1958, then in Germany until 1963; near Philadelphia, Pa. until 2013, and then in Frankfort, Ky.

We are very sad, but we know him in the arms of our saviour Jesus Christ.

Alice, Larry and Angelika, Miriam and Mario with Nora, Amon und Dalia, Corinna and Simon with Makena, Josias, Malia und Isaiah, Annika and Sebastian with Kilian und Linus, Christopher and Katharina, Jonathan and Aliena with Elia.

Nordkirchen, Lünen, Nov. 26 , 2025.

The funeral will take place in the United States.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to all the staff at Stewart Home & School, especially Dr. John Stewart as well as all the doctors and nurses at UKMC, Kent for their devoted care and nursing of Colin.