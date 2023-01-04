Claudia D. Wysocki passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home in Monroe, NY, on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was 84 years old. The daughter of the late Rita (Cummins) and Richard Dill, she was born in Parkchester, NY, on September 3, 1938.

Claudia began her career working for McCann Erikson Advertising in New York City. Upon moving to Suffern, N.Y., Claudia met her husband, Frank. The couple moved to their new home in Monroe, NY, where Claudia became a true Monroe resident. In 1977, she began working as a journalist for the Photo News. Everyone knew Claudia, as she spent decades getting the “scoop” on all the local news and happenings. An extremely active member of the community, Claudia organized the Town of Monroe’s Bicentennial Parade, arranging for the United States Marine Corps Band to perform for the celebration. She also organized the Operation Desert Storm Parade in Monroe, and she was a long-time volunteer for the Cheese Festival, and for both Sacred Heart and St. Anastasia Churches.

For over 15 years, Claudia served on the Drug Abuse Advisory Committee for Congressman Ben Gilman, and she was a member of the Community Awareness and Emergency Response (CAER) Committee. When she wasn’t running after a good story, Claudia enjoyed gardening, swimming, and she loved to dance.

Left to cherish Claudia’s memory are her children, Marjorie Wysocki, Frank Wysocki and his wife Mary, son-in-law Bruce Seigel, Susan Rogo, and Tommy Wysocki. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Angela Emili and her husband Michael, Katie Seigel, Jackie Rochford and her husband Kevin. Claudia was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Wysocki, and by her daughters, Rosalie Seigel and Joanne Wright.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd, Monroe, NY, followed by interment at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe, NY.

Donations in Claudia’s memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, www.sacredheartchurch.org.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY.(845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.