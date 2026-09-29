Clarence R. Phipps, of Glen Spey, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2026, at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, N.Y. He was 91 years old.

Born in East Prairie, Mo., on August 28, 1935, he was the son of Clarence and Pearl (née Poole) Phipps.

Clarence proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict.

He was a retired manager with McBeth Corporation in Newburgh, N.Y. Clarence was a devoted caretaker of his beloved wife Loretta until her passing in 2018. He was an outdoorsman and a talented woodworker.

Clarence is survived by his three sons: Michael Phipps and his wife Antonina of Campbell Hall, N.Y.; Lawrence Phipps and his wife Rose of Wallkill, N.Y.; and Stephen Phipps and his wife Georgeine of Warwick, N.Y.; seven grandchildren: Michael Phipps and his wife Dilia; Jillian Eydinov and her husband Alex; Ryan Phipps; Stephen Phipps and his wife Amanda; Stephanie Phipps, Thomas Phipps, and Charles Phipps; five great-grandchildren: Lyra, Michael, Jacob, Amelia, and Joseph; sister Virginia Gulledge of Grant City, Ill.; and brother Winford Phipps of Tullahoma, Tenn. In addition to his beloved wife Loretta, he was predeceased by his sister Imogene Sudermeyer.

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, at Sacred Heart - St. Patrick Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y., followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, 98 Galloway Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Clarence’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1350 Broadway, Ste 1530, New York, NY 10018 or online https://parkinson.org

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.