With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Christopher J. Duggan, Jr., on Aug. 2, 2026, at the age of 38. Son of Christopher J. Duggan, Sr., and the late Laura Duggan, he was born on Dec. 15, 1987, in Middletown, N.Y.

Chris was a Stone Setter for Local 84 in Queens, N.Y.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Christopher J. Duggan, Sr., of Monroe, N.Y.; sisters, Jeanine Fritzl and her husband, Chris, of Campbell Hall, N.Y.; and Kelly Duggan, also of Monroe, NY; and his beloved nephew, Forrest Fritzl.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation will take place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Woodbury American Youth Football & Cheer; checks should be made payable to MWAYFC and sent to 31 Carol Drive, Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.