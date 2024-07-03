Christine Torreja, 28

Christine Angelica L. Torreja passed away on Monday, July 1, 2024, at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. She was 28 years old.

Daughter of Magno and Lilia Lorenzo Torreja, she was born on January 2, 1996, in the Philippines.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Magno and Lilia Torreja at home; sister, Maxine Dominique L. Torreja of Chester, NY; and her paternal grandmother Pilar L. Torreja. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather Magno M. Torreja and her maternal grandparents, Rodrigo and Juliana Lorenzo.

Visitation: Friday, July 5, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Cremation: at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Couples for Christ (couplesforchristusa.org) or The Parish of Sacred Heart-St. Patrick (shspparish.org).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).