Christine A. Cullen passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2026, at Helen Hayes Rehab Center in Haverstraw, N.Y. She was 75 years old. Daughter of the late James and Maureen (Crean) Cullen, she was born on Feb. 13, 1951, in Bronx, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving companion, Frederick Petrone, of Warwick, N.Y.; and sisters, Kathleen F. Richner of Campbell Hall, N.Y.; and Barbara Cullen-Gerling of Memphis, Tenn.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Graveside Service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, at Cemetery of The Highlands, in Highland Mills, N.Y.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.