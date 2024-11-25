Cheryl Marie Jones, 78, of Harriman, NY, was known for being a hard worker, a reliable friend and sister and devoted wife and mother. Mostly, Cheryl was defined by her unwavering strength. After a long battle with an illness, she peacefully passed away on November 21, 2024.

Cheryl dedicated 46 years working at Millpond Cleaners in Monroe, NY, and three years of employment at Hampton Inn in Middletown, NY. Beyond her effortless compassion in the workforce, she spent her free time caring for stray cats and dogs in her neighborhood. She lived a loving life and enjoyed collecting owls and watching westerns.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of 32 years, David Jones (Harriman, NY); her children, Heidee (Grizz) Johns (Walton, NY), Michael Finerty (Harriman, NY), and Ron Klube (Middletown, NY); grandchildren Megan Johns (Jon Figueroa) and Melissa (Cody) Steinbrecher; and her great-grandchildren Jaxon, Sawyer, Tucker, and Maya; her sister Peggy Neil from Florida and sister-in-law Charlene Finerty from Middletown, NY.

She was predeceased by her mother Hilda Finerty, father Ernest Finerty, brother Raymond Finerty of Middletown, NY, and brother-in-law Dennis Neil from Florida.

Visitation: Monday, November 25, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a chapel service at 7:45 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Humane Society, hvhumane.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).