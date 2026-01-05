Charles R. Porter

Charles Robert Porter, known affectionately as “Bob,” of Yankee Lake, N.Y., died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 3, 2026. He was 81 years old.

Bob was born on March 16, 1944, in Tuxedo, N.Y., to Anne Marie Murphy Porter and Edgar Duryea Porter. He lived a big life in the most humble way, dedicating himself fully to his family and those he loved. He lived an honest life rooted in hard work, placing the care of his family and the joy of entertaining his grandchildren above all else. His love for bowling, good food, gardening, golf, life at the lake, and his sharp sense of humor is a legacy he leaves with all of us.

Bob was a master of making something from nothing and never turned down the chance to add to his garden, build a closet, or even construct a bridge if someone needed it. He was never short on a story and was always quick with a joke, bringing light and laughter to anyone who would listen.

In his early years, Bob — called “Bobbie” by his mother — could often be found in Harriman delivering newspapers on his paper route, caring for the family pony, Red Lady, or serving as an altar boy at St. Anastasia’s Church. As he grew older, he spent much of his youth with his sister Jeanne, cousins Harry, George, Kathy, Maryann and Susan and was known on occasion to hunt on the grounds of the Harriman estate where he worked.

Bob was a graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School and later studied at the Culinary Institute of America in New Haven. When it came time to serve his country, following in the footsteps of his uncle and namesake, Charles Robert Porter, he joined the United States Air Force. He served as a Staff Sergeant and fuel specialist during the Vietnam War, stationed in Maine and Guam. After four years of service, he returned home to Harriman and his family.

Bob spent over 30 years working at Avon in the research and development laboratory, where he formulated candles and scents for their product lines. After retiring from Avon, he began a second career as a bus driver for the Monroe-Woodbury and Tuxedo school districts, returning to his roots in a family legacy of bus service in Deerpark and Shortline and a job he truly loved and enjoyed every day.

In his final retirement, Bob devoted his time to the lake he loved so deeply. From his earliest days as a toddler playing near the lakeside cottages by the dam, to his final years spent there, the lake was always home. He was proud of his quiet life and the family he cherished, never missing an opportunity for a good Fourth of July barbecue complete with fireworks at the lake.

Bob’s roots run deep, and his legacy lives on through his children and grandchildren — carried forward by the size of his heart and the purity of his love. He was our hero, always there to save the day.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Anne and Edgar Porter; his sister, Jeanne Conklin; his son-in-law, Joseph Kulbaba and brother-in-law Michael Cuomo.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Porter; his children, Annmarie Kulbaba, Douglas Astorita (Qiong), and Nicole Porter (Keith); his grandchildren, Nickolas Kulbaba, Dominick Kulbaba (Taylor), Analise Kulbaba, Emily Kulbaba, Gianna Astorita, Alanna Astorita, Anna Astorita, Olivia Astorita, Charlotte Arnold, and Rheagan Arnold; and his great-grandchildren, Raegan Kulbaba, Dominick Kulbaba, and James Kulbaba. He is also survived by his beloved niece, Lauren Strobel (TJ), and his great-nephew, Leo Strobel, and great-niece, Ava Jeanne Strobel. Bob also leaves behind lifelong friends Skip and Mable Conklin, as well as many loving cousins.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties — especially Lauren, Cyndi, Claudia, Robin, Jess, Marie, and Chaplain Joe — for their compassionate care and for keeping Bob comfortable at home, allowing the family to spend the holidays together.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y.. A Funeral Service will begin at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950, 845-782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com.