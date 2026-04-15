Carmine A. Cardone passed away peacefully on April 11, 2026, at his residence in Monroe, N.Y. He was 92 years old. Son of the late Antonino and Carmela (Fedele) Cardone, he was born on April 22, 1933, in New York, N.Y.

After graduating from Xavier High School in Manhattan and Fordham University, Carmine proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Following his honorable discharge, he achieved his dream by graduating from Fordham Law School, becoming a lawyer, and later the Executive Director for the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor in New York, N.Y. Carmine and his family began spending summers in Monroe in 1948, and it soon became their cherished summer residence. He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2079 and a distinguished Fourth Degree member of Assembly #2604, both of Monroe, and a member of the Holy Name Society of Sacred Heart Church, also in Monroe.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 62 years, Betty Cardone of Monroe, N.Y.; daughters, Carin Cardone of New York, N.Y.; and Kim McGinnis and her husband, Matthew, of Monroe, N.Y.; sister, Maria Cardone of Holly Springs, NC; nephew, Tony Cardone, III, of Monroe, N.Y.; and many cousins both here and in Italy. In addition to his parents, Carmine was also predeceased by his brother, Anthony Cardone, Jr.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2026, with a Knights of Columbus Service beginning at 7p.m . at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to either Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950, or to John S. Burke Catholic High School, 80 Fletcher St., Goshen, NY 10924.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com