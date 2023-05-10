Carl H. Weingand of Monroe, NY, passed away on March 24, 2023, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 76 years old. The son of the late Marie (Anselm) and Eugene Weingand, he was born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Bronx, NY.

Carl was a 50-year Electrician for Local Union #3 IBEW in New York, NY. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force, who served his country from 1963-1965, and Carl was a supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. He had a love for animals, rescuing some sixteen dogs from shelters over the years, and he was an advocate for local no-kill shelters. During his life, he enjoyed meeting movie stars and sports figures, including Mickey Mantle, Liza Minelli, Judy Garland, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Harvey Keitel.

Left to cherish Carl’s memory is his devoted wife, Claudia (Jablonski) Weingand, at home in Monroe, NY, and by his beloved dog, Daisy.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A Chapel Service with Military Honors will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial donations may be made in Carl’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to a no-kill animal shelter of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.