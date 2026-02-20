With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Bryan K. Janssens on Feb. 15, 2026. He was 46 years old. Son of William and Diane (Petlinski) Janssens, he was born on Feb. 9, 1980, in Goshen, N.Y.

Bryan worked in the maintenance department at Manchester Orthopedics in Middletown, N.Y.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, William and Diane Janssens, of Campbell Hall, N.Y.; his fiancée, Carly Taylor, also of Campbell Hall, N.Y.; his nephew, James Janssens; his aunt and godmother, Donna Gancerz and her husband, Michael, and by several other aunts and uncles and cousins. Bryan was predeceased by his brother, Brandon Janssens.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A burial of cremains will take place at a later date.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the FOREVER ANGELS PET CEMETERY, Montgomery, NY. Or hug your children tight!

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185